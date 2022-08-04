Cost of delayed new Harlow hospital rises by £250m
By Nikki Fox & Pete Cooper
BBC News, East
- Published
The cost of replacing a hospital where half of the main building is in an unacceptable condition has risen by £250m, it has emerged.
Work on Harlow's Princess Alexandra Hospital was meant to be completed by 2025. It has been delayed to 2028.
The new building, off junction 7a of the M11, was one of 40 new hospitals the government promised to build.
Michael Meredith, director of strategy and estates, said there was "a 20% increase in [the cost of] steel".
More than half of the building at the Essex hospital is now in an unacceptable condition.
The hospital hoped to get approval for its business case and treasury agreement by the end of year. The total cost is now expected to be £850m.
Mr Meredith said: "We know the price of steel is running at approximately twice that of inflation.
"The building industry is the biggest user of steel, so that will have a massive impact of any infrastructure you build in the UK."
The hospital has to bring in oxygen tanks as it cannot be piped into every ward because of a lack of space in the basement.
Joanne Ward, associate director of nursing, said this causes "safety issues... and an additional pressure on staff" as the tanks have to changed and checked.
The children's emergency department was set up as a temporary building and is reaching the end of its life.
Dr Jon Keene, consultant paediatrician, said: "It is small, it is cramped, there's not much space around the bedsides, parents have to sleep in the chair on the bedside.
"We don't have any proper shower facilities, we don't have any kitchen facilities, we don't have a view outside."
The Department of Health said it remained "committed to building 48 new hospitals" by 2030.
