Drunk Ryanair steward Sam Thompson to be sentenced at crown court
A Ryanair steward who admitted drinking on duty will be sentenced at a crown court because it is an "unusual case".
Sam Thompson, 26, from Cheshunt, in Hertfordshire, had pleaded guilty to performing an aviation function as a member of cabin crew while his ability to do so was impaired by drink.
Magistrates have now heard there are "no sentencing guidelines" for the offence and their powers are limited.
He will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court later this month.
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court earlier heard that Thompson, of Warrenfield Close, was working on a flight from Rzeszow in Poland to Stansted Airport on 18 May when a witness reported him.
He was seen drinking Jack Daniels whiskey from the aircraft's drinks trolley before taking a small bottle of wine from his pocket and "necking the whole bottle".
Police took a breath test from him at the Essex Airport where a reading of 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath was recorded - the legal limit is 9mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
Appearing before magistrates for sentencing, prosecutor Ashley Petchey said it was an "unusual case" because there are "no sentencing guidelines", implying this was due to the rarity of the offence.
Defence solicitor Michael Carroll, who previously said the defendant and alcohol are "not the best of friends", said he has "glowing references" to show the judge.
Thomson will be sentenced on 31 August.
