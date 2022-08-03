Colchester: Police arrest five people arrested in a dispersal order area

Inspector Stuart Austin from Essex Police said officers responded "quickly" to reports of disorder in the dispersal order area

Five people have been arrested after a dispersal order was put in place in Colchester.

Essex Police said officers were responding to concerns relating to anti-social behaviour and disorder in the Cross Cut Court area of the town.

The people arrested include a 15-year-old boy, an 18-year-old girl, and three men aged 28, 34 and 45.

The dispersal order was put in place in the area on Tuesday and remains in place until 14:50 BST on Thursday.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and the 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The 18-year-old girl and 34 and 45-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

They all remain in custody, Essex Police said.

Inspector Stuart Austin said there will "continue to be a visible police presence in the area".

