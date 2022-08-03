Firefighters tackle blaze at Thurrock industrial unit
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial unit near a shopping centre.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Motherwell Way in Thurrock, near the Lakeside Shopping Centre, at 04:50 BST.
It said 10 fire crews, including one from London, were tackling the blaze at the industrial unit that measures 20m (66ft) by 40m (131ft).
The fire service said crews were "making steady progress to extinguish the fire in sections".
People living and working in the area have been warned to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke coming from the scene.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.