Train services disrupted after discovery of unexploded WW2 grenade
- Published
Train services in Essex were disrupted after an unexploded grenade was discovered at a railway depot.
British Transport Police (BTP) said it was called at 11:44 BST on Tuesday to reports of a suspected device found at Shoeburyness Railway Depot.
The area was evacuated and services between Shoeburyness and Thorpe Bay were affected, the BTP said.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said the grenade was "safely recovered for subsequent disposal".
The grenade, believed to date from World War Two, was removed by army bomb disposal officers.
Rail operator c2c confirmed that the line between Southend Central and Shoeburyness had re-opened - but passengers should expect delays.
✅CLEARED - No further disruption is expected between #Shoeburyness and Thorpe Bay as the emergency services are now finished their work.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) August 2, 2022
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk