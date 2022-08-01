Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago.
Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July.
A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
Magistrates in Southend have remanded Gary Bennett, 36, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, into custody.
Mr Bennett, who appeared in court charged with the murder of Ms Wright in Basildon between 22 and 25 July, will appear before Basildon Crown Court later this week.
Essex Police said Ms Wright has not been seen or heard from since the morning of 22 July and her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found on 26 July in Brackendale Avenue, Basildon.
Wat Tyler Country Park and a nearby recycling centre remain closed while officers continue with inquiries.
The force has called for anyone with any information to come forward.
Detectives said they particularly want to speak to anyone who saw Ms Wright or her car - which has the registration EU13 JVW - between 08:30 BST on 22 July and 26 July.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk