Boy, 15, dies in Billericay motorcycle crash
- Published
A 15-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency services were called to Rosebay Avenue in Billericay at about 00:30 BST, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Essex Police said no other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has CCTV or dash cam footage to get in contact with them.
