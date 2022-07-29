Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing woman from Basildon

Madison WrightEssex Police
Essex Police described Madison Wright as "a young mum with a family who love her"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 30-year-old woman who disappeared a week ago.

Madison Wright, a mother from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on Friday 22 July.

Essex Police said her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found in Brackendale Avenue in the town on Tuesday.

A 36-year-old man from Pitsea, Essex, was arrested this morning and remains in police custody, the force said.

Essex Police
The force said a dedicated phone line had been set up for the investigation, 0207 1267612

Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Madison is a young mum, with a family who love her and are desperately worried about her.

"She's been missing for a week today and is still missing, and we desperately need to find her.

"When she was last seen she was wearing a pink top, black trousers, and flip flops."

