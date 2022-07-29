Archie Battersbee's parents take case to the UN
The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute have made a "last ditch" application to the United Nations to stop treatment being withdrawn.
Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
His parents are making an application to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (UNRPD).
On Thursday the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the case.
Archie's parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, want the UNRPD to consider Archie's case, arguing it has a protocol that allows individuals and families to "make complaints about violations of disabled people's rights".
Archie has never regained consciousness and his mother believes he may have been taking place in an online challenge.
Lawyers for the family are trying to seek assurances from the Royal London Hospital, run by Barts NHS Health Trust, that they will not withdraw treatment while the family make their UN application.
A spokesman for the Christian Legal Centre, which supports the family said: "The parents of Archie Battersbee have made a last-ditch application to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (UNRPD) following the refusal of the UK's Supreme Court to intervene in the case yesterday."
The Supreme Court rejected an application to appeal a ruling by the Court of Appeal that it was lawful for treatment to end.
Ms Dance said: "Words cannot describe how devastated we are. The pressure put on us from the beginning to rush through the process of ending Archie's life has been disgraceful.
"All we have ever asked for is for more time. The urgency from the hospital and the courts is unexplained when other parties have been happy for us to have more time."
Doctors treating Archie said he was brain-stem dead and continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.
Two judges in two separate hearings at the High Court ruled life support could lawfully end, which resulted in Archie's parents taking the case to the Court of Appeal.
Three appeal judges on Monday upheld the latest High Court ruling.
