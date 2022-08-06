Archie Battersbee 'fought until the end', says mum after son dies
- Published
Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old who had been at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, has died.
His mother, Hollie Dance, said: "Such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end."
She said she was "the proudest mum in the world" as she spoke outside the Royal London Hospital, where he died.
Her son's life support was withdrawn earlier on Saturday.
Archie had been in hospital since being found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, in April. He never regained consciousness.
He died at 12.15 BST, Ms Dance said, adding: "I'm so proud to be his mum."