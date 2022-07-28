Firefighters tackle two large Billericay haystack fires
- Published
Firefighters are tackling two large haystack fires in a field.
Several hundred tonnes of hay were alight when crews arrived at Botney Hill, Road, Billericay at about 17:40 BST, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters "worked incredibly hard amid high winds" to divide the blaze into sections, surrounding it by by 19:30 BST.
Smoke can be seen in the area and and Botney Hill Road remains closed.
A water bowser, which provides a large supply of water, and an off-road vehicle are at the scene.
The fire service said crews will oversee the blaze and make sure it burns out safely.
