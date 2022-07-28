Archie Battersbee: Supreme Court will not intervene in life-support case
The parents of a boy at the centre of a life-support treatment fight have failed to persuade the Supreme Court to intervene.
Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
They wanted Supreme Court justices to bar hospital bosses from stopping treatment until they had time to make an application to the UN.
However, three justices have refused their application.
Archie has not regained consciousness since he was found by his mother, Hollie Dance, who believed he had been taking part in an online challenge.
Doctors treating him at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is brain-stem dead and said continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.
An urgent hearing at the Supreme Court was convened earlier and a panel of three justices considered submissions, but refused permission to appeal.
