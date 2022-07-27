Archie Battersbee's family granted more time to appeal against ruling
- Published
The parents of a boy at the centre of a life support treatment fight have been given more time to make an appeal.
Archie Battersbee,12, was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
On Monday his family lost a request to appeal a High Court ruling that stated treatment could lawfully end.
The Christian Legal Centre, who support the family, said they have been given an extra day to make an application to the European Court of Human Rights.
Archie has not regained consciousness since he was found by his mother, Hollie Dance, who believed he had been taking part in an online challenge.
Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.
On Monday Court of Appeal judges Sir Andrew McFarlane, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Peter Jackson refused to overturn the last High Court judgement which ruled treatment could end.
Lawyers for the family had asked for the ruling to be postponed after Mr Battersbee became ill outside court prior to the hearing.
He was taken to hospital but has since been released.
Ms Dance also wanted judges to adjourn their ruling on the basis that she had "video evidence" that indicated Archie, who is attached to a ventilator, had twice tried to breathe for himself on Friday and Saturday.
The family had been given until 14:00 BST on Wednesday to make an appeal to the European Court but have now been granted an additional 24 hours by appeal judges.
In a statement Ms Dance said: "All we have asked for from the beginning is for Archie to be given more time and for Archie's wishes and ours to be respected. As long as Archie is alive, I will never give up on him, he is too good to give up on.
Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital had taken the case to the courts to get a ruling on what was in the best interests of Archie, who the court heard suffered catastrophic brain injuries.
Judges in two separate High Court hearings had previously ruled against his parents, who wanted treatment to continue while his heart was still beating.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk