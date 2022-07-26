Greater Anglia: Trackside fire causes train delays in Essex

Greater Anglia said the fire was affecting trains between Colchester, Clacton-On-Sea and Walton-on-the-Naze

A fire that broke out close to a railway line in Essex has caused disruption to passengers.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said the fire at Thorpe-Le-Soken blocked lines between Colchester, Clacton-On-Sea and Walton-on-the-Naze on Tuesday.

Services were cancelled, delayed or reduced to a half hourly service, a spokesman said.

Network Rail said disruption to services was expected to continue until 15:00 BST.

The fire service tackling the blaze requested that the overhead electric wire was turned off for safety.

Rail replacement buses have been organised.

