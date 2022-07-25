Archie Battersbee: Family lose appeal over life support
The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute have lost an appeal about his continued treatment.
Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and doctors at the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead.
Judges at the Court of Appeal had been asked to postpone their ruling after being told Archie's father, Paul Battersbee, had been taken ill, but they rejected that request.
The judges, who were making the latest ruling on what was in Archie's best interests, refused to overturn a High Court judgement by Mr Justice Hayden that life support treatment could lawfully end.
