Chelmsford man's death being treated as murder
- Published
The death of a man at a house is being treated as murder, police have confirmed.
The man was found seriously injured at the property in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, at about 04:30 BST.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene and Essex Police said a murder investigation was now under way.
The man had a number of injuries, but a post-mortem examination had not yet taken place, the force said.
"This will understandably cause a great deal of concern among our community who are waking up to this news," said Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe.
"The investigation is being led by detectives from the Serious Crime Directorate and you can expect a significant policing presence in the area today from detectives and uniformed officers."
Police appealed for "anyone who witnessed an incident or any suspicious behaviour in the street between 23:00 on Sunday and 04:30... to get in touch as soon as possible".
