Essex fire crews tackle three large field fires
Firefighters tackled three large field fires in Essex on Sunday.
Station managers praised crews for their efforts at three incidents in Sible Hedingham, East Mersea and Lindsell near Dunmow.
In Sible Hedingham, about 100 acres of corn and stubble were affected by the fire on Graves Hall Road.
Several hectares of crops were burned in the blaze at the field in Meeting Lane, East Mersea, and four crews tackled the fire on Lindsell Lane.
In East Mersea, the blaze spread across East Road and into a separate field due to the "dry and windy conditions", Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.
The service said the fire in Sible Hedingham was "spreading quickly" when crews arrived at about 17:15 BST but it was under control by 20:00.
Station manager Nick Singleton said: "We've had one of our busiest ever weeks across the county and, despite high winds and the continuing dry conditions, they got this fire under control brilliantly.
"We've seen so often this week that these fires can be incredibly dangerous - and this one could very easily have been very serious."
