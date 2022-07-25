Witham: Two kittens rescued after getting stuck behind toilet
Two mischievous kittens had to be rescued by the fire service after getting stuck behind a toilet.
Flo and River, both 19 weeks old, took themselves off on a little adventure on Sunday evening and ended up getting stuck behind the toilet fitting in Witham, in Essex.
The kittens had worked their way into a small gap between the back of a toilet and a wall.
Essex Fire and Rescue's urban search team managed to release them safely.
They used specialist equipment including a snake-eye camera in order to see the two cats in the small area before they were able to free them.
Station manager Lee Hurst, said: "We've been incredibly busy over the last week or so, but we're still pleased to be able to help at incidents like this.
"This was a good opportunity for us to use some of our technical equipment that our Urban Search and Rescue teams use at complex incidents.
"Our firefighters did well to firstly locate both River and Flo in the wall cavity, then safely release them with minimal damage to the property."
