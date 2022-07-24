Essex Firefighters tackle 10-acre Ongar corn field blaze

Blackened corn field after fireEssex Fire and Rescue
Fire crew surrounded the field to bring the blaze under control

About 10 acres of corn have been destroyed in a blaze which ripped through a field.

Essex Fire and Rescue were called to the large fire at a field off Church Road, Ongar at 13:17 BST on Saturday.

Seven crews from across Essex attended the scene and worked for hours to bring it under control, the fire service said.

People living nearby were asked to keep windows and doors closed, despite the heat, due to large plumes of smoke.

Essex Fire and Rescue
People were encouraged to keep doors and windows closed due to the large plumes of smoke

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters worked hard to surround the fire and prevent it from spreading further."

The fire was brought under control by 15:00, the fire service added.

