Clacton: Body found in search for 21-year-old swimmer
A body has been found in the search for a missing sea swimmer who got into difficulties earlier this week.
Emergency services were called out in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex just before 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
Five swimmers were rescued near to the pier after the group got into difficulties near Clacton Pier.
However one man, a 21-year-old, could not be accounted for. A body was found at Jaywick on Saturday morning, Essex Police said.
Essex Police said: "As the appropriate authority, we are liaising with international partners in order to contact the family of the 21-year-old man."
Formal identification has not yet taken place, the force added.
Alex Porter, Tendring District Council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said everybody's thoughts at the council were with the family of the man.
"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we understand this will be an upsetting time for those involved, and our condolences are with them at this difficult time," Mr Porter said.
"Our thanks must go to the emergency services for their work in this case, and we are continuing to support our Beach Patrol staff who have also helped with this tragic incident."
