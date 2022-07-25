Essex County Council to bid for £16m of 'levelling up' funds
- Published
Essex County Council is to apply for more than £16m of "levelling up" funds from the government to improve life in Tendring.
The district has high unemployment and has been rated as the second most in need of the funds.
The money would be used to improve road safety, public transport, infrastructure and cycling.
The government's Levelling Up Fund is a £4.8bn pot of cash for local authorities.
The bid ties in with the development of Bathside Bay in Harwich, as part of the Freeport East programme.
A "large slice" of the cash would also go to safety improvements on the A133, north of Clacton - mainly between Weeley and Frating.
The council also wants to introduce an on-demand travel service for Tending using mini buses that do not operate on traditional set routes.
Ahead of the sign off by cabinet members, the council said: "If the bid were eventually successful it would support Essex County Council in achieving its own levelling up aims within priority areas."
The bid is expected to be finalised and submitted to the government by 2 August.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk