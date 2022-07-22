Firefighters tackle Canvey Island scrubland arson fire

Fire at Canvey Island scrublandEssex Fire & Rescue
Crews from Corringham, Rayleigh Weir, Shoeburyness and Hawkwell were called

Firefighters spent more than three hours tackling a "deliberate" fire on an acre of scrubland.

Four crews were called to Northwick Road on Canvey Island, Essex, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday and found trees, hedgerows, and grassland alight.

Firefighters used beaters, backpack sprayers, hoses and a water bowser, to put out the first blaze. A second fire then broke out.

Essex Fire Service said both fires were fully extinguished by about 20:15.

The cause was recorded as deliberate, it said.

Essex Fire & Rescue Service
They used beaters, backpack sprayers and hoses
Essex Fire & Rescue Service
The remote location meant a water bowser, which provides high volumes of water, was needed

