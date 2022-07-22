Firefighters tackle Canvey Island scrubland arson fire
- Published
Firefighters spent more than three hours tackling a "deliberate" fire on an acre of scrubland.
Four crews were called to Northwick Road on Canvey Island, Essex, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday and found trees, hedgerows, and grassland alight.
Firefighters used beaters, backpack sprayers, hoses and a water bowser, to put out the first blaze. A second fire then broke out.
Essex Fire Service said both fires were fully extinguished by about 20:15.
The cause was recorded as deliberate, it said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.