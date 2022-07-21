Brentwood: Man cleared of murdering two teenagers
- Published
A man has been cleared of murdering two teenagers in Brentwood.
Frankie Watson was part of a group involved in a fight in the early hours of 24 October, 2021.
The 20-year-old of Baker Street, Orsett, was accused of attacking Charlie Preston, 16, and Frankie Gater, 16, who both died from stab wounds.
He was cleared of murder and manslaughter at Basildon Crown Court on 20 July but jailed for 18 months for possessing a knife.
After the trial concluded, Essex Police confirmed they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths of the two teenagers from Romford, East London.
The trial heard the defendant was with friends when he encountered a group of armed youths that included Mr Preston and Mr Gater.
"Words and looks were exchanged" before the group containing Mr Preston and Mr Gater started chasing the others, prosecutor Lisa Wilding, QC, said.
The court was told that while his friends ran away, the defendant waited for his pursuers.
She said Mr Preston was armed with a machete and Mr Gater had a knuckleduster on him, adding Mr Watson had a folding knife.
She told jurors: "The prosecution anticipate that the issue for you to determine in this case will be self-defence."
Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss, of Essex Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic case in which two 16-year-old boys needlessly lost their lives.
"I would like to pay tribute to Frankie and Charlies' families who have carried themselves with dignity and understanding throughout our investigation and throughout the trial.
"I cannot imagine the loss they are feeling."