Billericay Reids restaurant roof collapses in fire
A restaurant roof has been partially destroyed by a fire.
Reids in Billericay, in Essex, caught fire at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
Eight fire engines plus aerial platform ladders were involved at the height of the blaze which the fire service said engulfed half of the roof, causing part of it to collapse.
No-one was hurt and the bar was not open at the time. The restaurant said on its Facebook page it would be in touch with customers who had bookings.
