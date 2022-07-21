Billericay Reids restaurant roof collapses in fire

Fire crews fighting blaze at restaurantEssex Fire and Rescue
The roof partially collapsed as a result of the fire

A restaurant roof has been partially destroyed by a fire.

Reids in Billericay, in Essex, caught fire at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

Eight fire engines plus aerial platform ladders were involved at the height of the blaze which the fire service said engulfed half of the roof, causing part of it to collapse.

No-one was hurt and the bar was not open at the time. The restaurant said on its Facebook page it would be in touch with customers who had bookings.

Essex Fire and Rescue
It took about two-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control

