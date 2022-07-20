Clacton: Missing swimmer search ongoing after five rescued

Clacton Coastguard Search and Rescue TeamBBC/Richard Smith
Searches for the missing person continued on Wednesday in the sea at the seaside resort on the Tendring peninsula

The search for a missing swimmer continues after five people were rescued from the sea near a pier.

Emergency services were called out in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex just after 11:00 BST on Tuesday.

Searches continued until midnight on Tuesday and resumed again on Wednesday morning.

HM Coastguard said the missing person was male. The ambulance service said the five who were rescued were taken to hospital for "assessment and care".

The beach was reopened after being cordoned-off by Essex Police when the search and rescue began.

Nigel Brown
Lifeboats and the resort's beach patrol team were assisting on Tuesday to try and find the missing person in the North Sea
BBC/Richard Smith
It is suspected that the group of swimmers went into the sea at low tide before being swept towards Clacton Pier

