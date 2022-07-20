Clacton: Missing swimmer search ongoing after five rescued
The search for a missing swimmer continues after five people were rescued from the sea near a pier.
Emergency services were called out in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex just after 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
Searches continued until midnight on Tuesday and resumed again on Wednesday morning.
HM Coastguard said the missing person was male. The ambulance service said the five who were rescued were taken to hospital for "assessment and care".
The beach was reopened after being cordoned-off by Essex Police when the search and rescue began.
