Clacton: Swimmer missing after five saved from sea
Five swimmers have been rescued from the water at Clacton-on-Sea and a sixth person is missing.
Emergency services were called to the town's pier just after 11:00 BST.
Lifeboats have been scrambled to the scene and the Clacton beach patrol team is assisting in finding the missing person.
The pier has been closed with members of the public asked to leave whilst the search operation is carried out.
Essex Police said they were dealing with a "serious and ongoing" incident.
They confirmed the rescue effort on Twitter Emergency response.
HM Coastguard said they were responding to "a report of multiple people in the water".
A spokesperson said: "Five people have been rescued, with the search still ongoing for a sixth male. "
Nigel Brown, communications manager for Clacton Pier, said staff had thrown life support aids to help those in difficulties.
Mr Brown said the swimmers had been "dragged" under the pier by the tides.
"To be fair to these people they weren't under the pier, they got dragged that way by the tide," he said.
"Even strong swimmers can get into trouble."
He warned swimmers of all abilities should avoid the pier area and groynes.
Clacton Beach Patrol, the RNLI lifeboat coastguard rescue teams from Clacton, Walton and Holbrook have been sent to help.
A coastguard rescue helicopter, Essex Police and Essex Ambulance service are also attending.
