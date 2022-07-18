Essex Police enforce dispersal order in Southend
- Published
Police have enforced a dispersal order in Southend to try to tackle anti-social behaviour on the seafront.
The move was made after concerns were raised by traders about "groups of males" arriving as temperatures in Essex soared.
The order covered Eastern and Western Esplanade, Marine Parade and the High Street and came into force at 16:30 BST.
Police said it would be in place until 02:00 on Wednesday.
Acting Insp Dave Gardiner, of the Southend community policing team, said the move was to provide reassurance in the city.
Unease
He said: "We began to see groups of males arriving at the train station and along the seafront in the middle of the afternoon and received multiple calls from business owners who expressed their unease.
"We will take robust action against anyone behaving anti-socially or committing acts of violence."
Mr Gardiner warned there would be a "considerable" police presence across the city during the period of the dispersal order.