Train derailed after hitting cows on line near Thorpe-le-Soken
- Published
A train was derailed after hitting cows which got onto a railway line in Essex.
Greater Anglia said the 10:18 BST Liverpool Street to Clacton service was derailed after it hit the animals on the line near Thorpe-le-Soken at about 12:00 on Saturday.
No passengers were hurt but four cows were killed.
More animals had to be moved from the line and, as a result, there were no services between Thorpe-Le-Soken and Clacton-on-Sea until after 23:00.
Greater Anglia said there were 100 people on board, and as the train was made up of two five-carriage trains, most passengers transferred to the rear five carriages to be taken back to Thorpe, where they were given bottles of water.
It said the train was put back on the rails just before 21.45 and services resumed after 23.00 once the derailed train was removed and safety checks carried out.
A Greater Anglia spokesman said it was "very sorry for the inconvenience to passengers".
"Greater Anglia staff, working with Network Rail and the emergency services worked as hard as they could to evacuate passengers safely off the train as quickly as possible and then make sure they were comfortable, giving them bottles of water," a statement said.
"Anyone whose journey was delayed can apply for delay repay compensation."
