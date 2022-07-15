Archie Battersbee: Court appeal decision due
The family of a 12-year-old boy will find out later if their appeal against a ruling that his life-support treatment should end has been successful.
Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
The High Court ruled he was "brain-stem dead" and treatment should stop, but his parents won an appeal for a new hearing.
A decision is expected later.
Archie has not regained consciousness since being found at home. His mother believes he may have been taking part in an online challenge.
At the High Court in London last month, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot ruled that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.
His parents said his heart was still beating and wanted treatment to continue.
They won a challenge to appeal the initial decision.
Mr Justice Hayden is overseeing the new hearing at the High Court and is due to deliver a ruling about what moves are in Archie's best interests later.
