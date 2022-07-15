Essex Firefighters tackle field and scrapyard fires
Two acres of woodland and undergrowth was destroyed in a fire that is thought to have been started deliberately.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to Maypole Road, Heybridge, at 14:45 BST and extinguished the blaze by 18:05.
The service also dealt with a scrapyard fire in High Ongar, which destroyed vehicles and five tonnes of refuse.
Field fires in Braintree, Chelmsford and Ongar were all recorded as accidental.
The fire service said the cause of the Heybridge fire had been recorded as "deliberate".
Two heavy goods vehicles, a car and a skip lorry were destroyed in the scrapyard fire in High Ongar.
About 20 firefighters were called to the premises in Woolmongers Lane at about 19:55, found two scenes of fire and worked quickly to get a lot of water on to the fires to stop them from spreading, the fire service said.
The fires, which were recorded as "either accidental or deliberate", were extinguished by 21:16.
Watch manager Ben Stapleton said: "I would like to give credit to all of the crews for their professionalism tonight.
"Everyone worked really hard in tough conditions to get as much water on to the fires to stop them from progressing.
"Their efforts and teamwork meant that we could put such a quick stop to this incident."
Earlier in the day, crews were called to a grass fire in Norton Lane, High Ongar, just after 14:00.
Firefighters from Braintree and Halstead stopped a field fire in Convent Lane, Braintree, at about 15:50 after finding an area of 100m by 100m alight, while crews from Coggeshall and Chelmsford were called to a fire in a standing crop field in Damases Lane, Chelmsford, at 18:16.
All three were put out within 30 minutes.
