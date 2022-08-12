Cost of living: Pawnbroker sees rise in new customers due to rising costs
The cost of living crisis is driving more people to pawn belongings as a quick cash fix, a broker said.
Nikolas Robinson, who runs Bond's pawnbrokers in Brentwood, Essex, said he had seen "an uplift" in people turning to them for the first time.
"With the cost of living crisis at the moment a lot of people are just not making ends meet," he said.
The debt charity StepChange said it showed the extent to which households were struggling.
Mr Robinson said one customer, who was recently widowed, had come to them in tears to sell her wedding ring.
"She was really upset that it had got to this point where she's had to pawn her stuff just to pay her gas and electric bill," he said.
Another customer returning to the shop was Deborah Major who wanted to redeem a diamond ring she pawned for £2,500, needing the money to move back to Essex.
"I couldn't finance that money any other way at that time," she said.
"When you have to pawn something, it's a means to an end, but it works for some people."
She added: "On that day, I needed that money desperately - I didn't have an alternative. It was a bit of a lifesaver."
Richard Lane, from StepChange, said people's incomes weren't "equipped" to deal with unprecedented price rises, but said people should take advice before taking out credit to fund essential spending.
"Pawnbroking can be a safer way to borrow than lots of the alternative high-cost credit options but does still carry its own risks and is likely to only be a short term respite to longer term financial problems," he said.
A report by the independent think tank, the Social Market Foundation, said the importance of pawnbroking to people on low incomes was likely to grow as the cost of living increased.
Despite this, the report said, the number of National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) shops had fallen from 2,091 in 2014 to 865 last year.
How does pawnbroking work?
A pawnbroker is an individual person or shop that offers secured loans against personal possessions - often electronics or jewellery.
The customer and pawnbroker agree an amount that can be loaned against the item and how much interest will be charged on the loan.
The customer then has up to six months to redeem the item and pay the agreed interest or, if it's not redeemed, the pawnbroker has the legal right to sell the item to recoup the original loan and interest.
Consumer advice on pawnbroking is available from Citizens Advice and the Money and Pensions Service.
Ray Perry, chief executive of the NPA, said: "People from all walks of life use a pawnbroker when they have gaps in their cash flows which may be for essential living needs or for a business need.
"The industry is highly regulated and we are working with UK Finance, the banks, FCA and HM Treasury to change perceptions, especially when the need for small sum borrowing is growing due to the inflationary pressures on food and energy costs."
