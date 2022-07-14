Brentwood Cathedral awarded Grade II-listed status
The first classical cathedral to be built in England since London's St Paul's has been awarded Grade II-listed status.
The rebuilt Roman Catholic cathedral of St Mary and St Helen in Brentwood, Essex, was inspired by Sir Christopher Wren's designs and opened in 1991.
It has been listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on Historic England's advice.
The government said it would help to preserve the cathedral for generations.
The rebuilt cathedral consists of a surviving section of a Gothic church, built in 1861, and a dominant classical addition, created to the designs of architect Quinlan Terry.
In the late 1980s, an anonymous donation paved the way for the site to be reconstructed.
The Right Reverend Thomas McMahon, then 6th Bishop of Brentwood, commissioned designs from Mr Terry, who took inspiration from the early Italian Renaissance fused with the English Baroque of Sir Christopher Wren.
The rebuild was initially refused planning permission, but gained it following an appeal.
Historic England's senior listing adviser, Matthew Cooper, said: "This beautifully designed building gives a sense of serenity and calm that we can all appreciate in these challenging times.
"The cathedral's classical design, unusual in modern churches, is testament to the architectural skill and vision.
"It is a remarkable achievement."
Heritage minister, Nigel Huddleston, said: "Its stunning design deserves this recognition and the listing will help to preserve the cathedral for generations to come."
