England cricketers fitter than ever say experts
The England men's cricket team is "leaner and fitter" than has ever been recorded before, a team of University of Essex researchers has revealed.
The academics were granted access by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to explore how players' physical profiles changed from 2014 to 2020.
A total of 52 senior players, who took part in at least one Test, one-day or T20 match, were analysed.
Their physique, power and speed were monitored across the period.
Researchers, led by Dr Jamie Tallent, found there had been a decline in body fat, but body mass did not fall as players had developed leaner muscle.
Academics were granted access to monitoring skin-fold thickness and found 18% less body fat than at the start of the study, while fitness levels substantially increased.
In a test which measured cardiovascular capability, the distance the players were able to run increased by 19%.
Dr Tallent said: "For the first time we have evidence of improvement in the athleticism of the England men's cricket team."
He added it was "great" to see investment in sports science and medicine was having a "real benefit" on the players' fitness.
He also claimed England's dramatic 2019 Cricket World Cup win against New Zealand was "in no small part was due to their incredible conditioning".
Dr Tallent and his team are extending the study to the women's team and looking at the match demands of international cricket.
Rob Ahmun, ECB lead strength and conditioning coach, said: "It's been a pleasure to have Dr Tallent and his colleagues assist the ECB with this project.
"The physical demands of the game have increased considerably in recent years and it's important that players are able to not only cope but thrive under the physical pressures of playing international cricket."
The paper, written alongside St Mary's University in Twickenham, London, has been published in the International Journal of Sports Science and Coaching.
