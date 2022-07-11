Canvey Island family homeless after fire destroys bungalow
A family has been left homeless after a fire destroyed the roof of their bungalow.
It started in an outbuilding and spread to two bungalows in Vaagen Road, in Canvey Island, Essex, at about 00:10 BST on Sunday.
Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service managed to prevent damage to one house, but the roof of the other bungalow was destroyed.
The fire was put out by about 01:20 and an investigation was under way.
