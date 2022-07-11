Harlow: Knife robber jailed for two-hour spree in town centre
A man who carried out four knifepoint robberies during a "two-hour spree" has been jailed for five years.
In one case, Rudy Bagalo donned a balaclava to target a 15-year-old at a bus stop in Harlow, police said.
The 22-year-old's actions led to the enforcement of stop and search powers in the Essex town in March.
After being jailed by Chelmsford Crown Court, Sgt Paul Marks of Essex Police said the man "brought fear to several victim's daily lives that night."
An investigation started on 23 March when police received a number of calls reporting knifepoint robberies near the town centre.
In one instance, they said a young victim was "approached by a man on a bike" and told "give me everything you've got", before he was assaulted and his bag stolen.
A teenager was then robbed at a bus stop 20 minutes later, the force said.
In two further attacks within the hour, bank cards and wireless earphones were stolen.
The incidents led to the enforcement of a Section 60 order in Harlow town centre, with officers given stop and search powers.
Bagalo was arrested the following day in Basildon and charged with three counts of robbery, common assault, attempt robbery, fraud by false representation and possession of a bladed article.
The defendant, of no fixed address, admitted the offences and was handed a four-and-a-half years prison sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court. He was jailed for an additional six months for breaching a suspended sentence.
Sgt Marks said: "With quick work we were able to secure these charges with the CPS and remand him, immediately removing him from the streets.
"Bagalo entered Harlow to commit crime and consequently left innocent members of the public feeling unsafe. I hope this sentence reassures those affected that bringing a blade into Essex will not be tolerated."
