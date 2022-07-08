In pictures: Queen's Baton Relay travels through home counties
The Queen's Baton Relay travelled through the East of England ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The baton set off from Gravesend in Kent at about 08:00 BST before crossing the Thames to Tilbury in Essex.
Its route took in a number of locations including Basildon, Southend, Maldon, Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead.
The relay, which has already completed an international route, will cover the length and breadth of England.
It ends its journey at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the sporting event's opening ceremony.
There will be about 2,000 bearers taking part in the Queen's Baton Relay.
The relay began on 7 October at Buckingham Palace, when the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth in the baton, which is travelling for 294 days, visiting all nations and territories of the Commonwealth.
