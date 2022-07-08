In pictures: Queen's Baton Relay travels through home counties

Baton bearers Ryan Donnelly and Colin Jackson CBE hold the Queen's Baton during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on a visit to Basildon Sporting VillageGetty Images
Baton bearers Ryan Donnelly and Colin Jackson were part of the relay at Basildon Sporting Village

The Queen's Baton Relay travelled through the East of England ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The baton set off from Gravesend in Kent at about 08:00 BST before crossing the Thames to Tilbury in Essex.

Its route took in a number of locations including Basildon, Southend, Maldon, Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead.

The relay, which has already completed an international route, will cover the length and breadth of England.

The baton relay started the day at the Guru Nanak Dabar Gurdwara at Gravesend in Kent
Baton bearer Joanne Rout travelled across the Thames on a boat between Gravesend and Tilbury

It ends its journey at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the sporting event's opening ceremony.

There will be about 2,000 bearers taking part in the Queen's Baton Relay.

The relay began on 7 October at Buckingham Palace, when the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth in the baton, which is travelling for 294 days, visiting all nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The baton was taken on by Emily Defroand at The London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury
Dean Macey, who won gold in the decathlon in the 2006 Commonwealth Games, took the baton to Southend
Double Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Colin Jackson was accompanied by school children at Basildon Sporting Village
British slalom canoeist Mallory Franklin brought the baton to Lee Valley White Water Centre in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire
The baton took a trip on the water at the water course, which was used for the 2012 London Olympics

