Colchester MP Will Quince resigns as children's minister
Colchester MP Will Quince has resigned from his role as minister for children over "inaccurate briefings" about the Chris Pincher affair.
On Monday, Mr Quince defended Boris Johnson and said the prime minister "was not aware" of allegations made against Mr Pincher.
The PM later said he had been informed of a formal complaint against the Conservative deputy chief whip in 2019.
Mr Johnson said it had been a "bad mistake" to appoint Mr Pincher.
Mr Pincher resigned from the whips' office after allegations of sexual misconduct.
During his defence of the PM on Monday, Mr Quince said he had spoken to Number 10 and asked "firmly and clearly" what had happened.
He said it was made clear to him that "the prime minister was not aware of any allegation or complaint made against the former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher".
However, Mr Johnson admitted on Tuesday that he had known about a complaint dating back to 2019, but said he had forgotten about it.
In his letter to Mr Johnson, Mr Quince thanked him for "your sincere apology regarding briefings I received from No 10 ahead of Monday's media round, which we now know to be inaccurate".
However, he added that he had "accepted and repeated assurances" about Mr Pincher in "good faith" so now had "no choice" but to resign.
"With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the prime minister," he said on Twitter.
"I wish my successor well - it is the best job in government."
Mr Quince was elected Conservative MP for Colchester in 2015 after beating the Liberal Democrat incumbent, Sir Bob Russell.
On Tuesday, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned from the cabinet along with several parliamentary private secretaries and others with special responsibilities.
