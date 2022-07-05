Loughton stabbing: Man jailed for traffic light attack
- Published
A man has been jailed after stabbing a man who had stopped at traffic lights.
Junior Lawrence stabbed him through a car window at the junction of Langston Road and Chigwell Lane in Loughton, Essex, at 19:25 BST, last August.
The victim, who is in 20s, was found in Church Hill Road with life-threatening stab wounds to his stomach and chest.
Lawrence, 23, of New North Road, Ilford, was arrested about 15 minutes after the attack. Blood was found on his clothing, police said.
The defendant, who admitted grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place, was jailed for three years at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.
He was also given a five-year criminal behavioural order.
