Archie Battersbee parents win appeal to reconsider case
The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute have won an appeal for his case to be heard again.
Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
A High Court judge previously ruled Archie was dead and told doctors they could end his life-support treatment.
The Court of Appeal has ordered a new hearing at the High Court to determine if it is in Archie's best interests.
Edward Devereux QC, who is leading Archie's parents' legal team, told three appeal judges: "The case should be remitted for consideration by a High Court judge who should considerer whether it is in Archie's best interests for life-sustaining treatment to continue."
He said a previous hearing had focused on declaration of death and not Archie's best interests.
