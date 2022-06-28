Teenager arrested at Stansted Airport for alleged terror offences
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences during a stop and search at Stansted Airport.
The teenager was arrested on Monday at the airport in Essex while waiting to board a flight, the Metropolitan Police said.
The alleged offences are linked to extreme Islamist ideology, the force added.
He remains in custody at a London police station.
He was arrested on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.
