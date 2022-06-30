Essex: Detectorist finds lost ashes ring for teenager
- Published
A kind-hearted detectorist has been hailed a hero after he searched a beach and found a lost ring containing a father's ashes.
Adam Ferguson, 45, was asked to help after Will Groves, 17, lost the keepsake during a day at the beach with friends at Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex.
Will's family had the decorative ring made after his dad, Mark, died from a heart attack in 2019.
The teenager said: "I was so happy when I knew the ring was not lost forever."
Will, of Rettendon Common, went to the beach with a group of friends on Monday to celebrate finishing their A-level exams.
The teenager realised the ring was missing and guessed it had probably come off while he was on the beach.
His mum, Claire, took to social media to plead for help with tracking the lost ring, which had been specially crafted from Mark's ashes as a keepsake.
Dozens of people pledged to look for the ring when walking their dogs and keen detectorist Mr Ferguson volunteered to help.
The college lecturer headed to the beach after work on Tuesday and within an hour he uncovered the ring about four inches below the surface.
'Choked up'
Mr Ferguson, of Clacton, handed over the ring to Will and his mum during an emotional meeting on Wednesday.
He said: "It is a good beach to search as there's not too much debris there.
"After an hour I got a good signal and the ring was there.
"It was a real 'lump in throat' moment for me when I spoke with Claire on the phone and told her, as she could not even talk as she was so choked up."
Mr Ferguson's previous exploits tracing jewellery earned him the nickname 'Lord of the Rings'.
Will said: "I wear the ring everywhere so I felt devastated when I realised I had lost it. It feels so good to have it back.
"Me and dad were really close and loved cycling together, dog walking and going to car shows. The ring is my way of keeping a connection to him."
Mrs Groves said: "I think it might be a good idea for Will to try gluing the ring to his finger from now on.
"We're so grateful to Adam for his kindness, on his birthday of all days, and also to the local community in Walton for offering to help."