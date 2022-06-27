Fire crews save Grays wildlife hospital from blaze
A wildlife hospital and its rescued animals were saved from a blaze after firefighters stopped flames from spreading.
It broke out in a log pile and spread to storage units close to South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Orsett Road, in Grays, at about 15:05 BST on Saturday.
Crews from Essex Fire and Rescue Service were able to stop the fire spreading to the hospital but some equipment in the units was damaged.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
The charity's founder, Sue Schwar, lives in a house next to the hospital and said the speedy actions of firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to the property and the hospital itself.
A large area of the garden is lost and around 20 large conifers, planted when the hospital was originally built. We have lost equipment to smoke damage stored in containers in the yard. Sadly we also suspect there were nesting birds in the trees.— South Essex Wildlife Hospital (@SEWH) June 26, 2022
However, some equipment in the storage containers was lost to smoke damage and several large conifer trees were also destroyed.
Writing on Facebook, staff at the hospital said: "We are so grateful to the firemen (we counted at least 18) who saved our hospital and all of our patients within it today, their professionalism and focus was outstanding."
Watch manager at Basildon Fire Station, Mark Blakebrough, said: "I'd like to thank the crews for working quickly and efficiently.
"They managed to prevent the fire from spreading further, and the damage was contained to the affected storage units."