Stansted Airport: Driver gets stuck trying to avoid parking fees
- Published
A man had his car seized by police after trying to avoid paying almost £500 in airport parking fees.
Essex Police said the man attempted to drive around the barriers at Stansted Airport, but got his car stuck.
When officers attended, they discovered the man was a disqualified driver.
This driver tried to avoid paying, got stuck when driving around the barrier and to top off his bad day... he was a disqualified driver," the force said on Twitter.
"His car was seized by Essex Police and he still owes £496 in car parking fees!"
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk