Sam Ryder: Artist Wilf Elliott thrilled to meet Eurovision star
By Dawn Gerber
BBC News, East
- Published
An apprentice tattoo artist who painted a portrait of Sam Ryder said it was "brilliant" that he got to meet the singer in person to show him the work.
Wilf Elliott, 19, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, spent about 50 hours painting the image of the Eurovision runner-up and posted about it on social media.
He arranged for the picture to be signed via a contact of the singer and was amazed when Ryder himself appeared.
"It's brilliant," he said. "I couldn't believe it."
Mr Elliott, who is a trainee tattoo artist in Colchester, created the A1-sized image using paint, charcoal and pastels and intends to sell it to raise money for the charity SarcoidosisUK.
He was told the Space Man singer, who hails from Maldon in Essex, would be happy to sign the work if it was dropped off, but was busy with other commitments.
"I was told just to drop the picture off and they'd handle everything for me and then, before I know it, I see the gate open and Sam runs down the garden and he's like 'hello, hello, I'd love to sign this for you'."
Mr Elliott said the singer was "absolutely thrilled" with the likeness.
"To see Sam's actually seen it, and especially being such a local guy and he's a great guy too, it was lovely for him to be able to compliment it."
The artist started painting during lockdown and has also made portraits of stars including Stormzy, Anne-Marie, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd.
"I just find it really addictive being able to create something how I see it," he said.
He hopes to balance his tattoo work with more portraits in the future.