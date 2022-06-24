Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk pylon proposal could hit house prices 'by a third'
An estate agent has warned house prices could fall by a third if a 112-mile pylon scheme to carry offshore wind power through East Anglia is approved.
Paul Beresford, chief executive officer of Essex-based Beresfords, said the proposal was already impacting property sales.
Campaigners said the idea was "horrific", while some residents have claimed it was "terrible".
National Grid said it was attempting to hit government green energy targets.
Mr Beresford said: "There have been studies in the past that as much as a third of the property's value can be affected.
"It's just such a retrograde step. Why on earth would you be putting pylons up in this day and age?
"It's something from the last century - there are far better options. We just don't need to blight the beautiful countryside with pylons.
"Of course everybody wants to see green energy but not at the cost of scarring the landscape."
Kevin Pallett, of Roxwell, near Chelmsford, lives close to the proposed route of the pylons.
He said: "The thought of having 50-metre steel pylons right outside our backdoor is not an attractive proposition.
"What is most frustrating about the proposal is that underground and offshore routes weren't even considered fully as part of the consultation."
A consultation period ended on 16 June and a petition has been launched and councils have come out in opposition.
National Grid said increased renewable demands by 2030 meant existing power lines did not have the capacity.
It has proposed to run the cables underground through the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty on the Essex/Suffolk border.
The publicly-listed utility company said there would be another opportunity to comment on the proposals before an application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate in late 2024.
