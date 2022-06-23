Simon Dobbin: Men arrested over death released under investigation

Simon Dobbin and his wife Nicole pitchside at a Cambridge United and Southend United match.
Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015

Five men who were arrested on suspicion of murdering football fan Simon Dobbin have been released under investigation.

The Cambridge United supporter was assaulted after a match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.

The 48-year-old died more than five years later, in October 2020.

Essex Police said five men, aged 27, 30, 34, 39, 45, who were arrested by the force, have since been released pending further inquiries.

Mr Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was left unable to walk, talk or move independently after being attacked in Station Approach, Southend.

Previously, Det Supt Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said the arrests were made after investigations showed "a direct, causal link to the injuries [Mr Dobbin] sustained".

Family photo
Essex Police began investigating "who was responsible" for Mr Dobbin's death after it was linked to his injuries

He said: "Simon was a completely innocent party in the disorder that took place that day and his family have been through an unimaginable time."

In 2017, 13 people were convicted and sentenced in connection with the attack on Mr Dobbin.

Nine men were found guilty of violent disorder, three of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and one of assisting an offender.

Police said medical tests later showed there was a direct link between his death and the injuries he had sustained, and officers opened a murder inquiry.

John Fairhall/BBC
Det Supt Stephen Jennings said Simon Dobbin's family were being kept updated on the investigation

