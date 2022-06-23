Harlow refuse collectors vote for strike action
Refuse collectors in a part of Essex have voted to go on strike over pay and conditions, the union Unison said.
The union said 97% of members in Harlow voted for industrial action as the pay offer "fails to keep track with the cost of living".
Christian Groves, from Unison, said refuse workers in Harlow "had nothing for the past couple of years" and the last pay rise was less than 1%.
Harlow Council's contractor Veolia said it was "engaging in discussions".
The refuse collectors have turned down a 7% offer as it is below the current rate of inflation.
Unison said Veolia "had been refusing to even talk about pay at the Mead Park depot but have now agreed to meet".
A statement from Veolia said it was working with Unison to "find a resolution that recognises the hard work of our staff and ensures residents' collections continue as normal".
Harlow Council said it was "monitoring the situation very closely and we urge all parties to continue their discussions and find a resolution.
"The local bin crews do an amazing job, and we hope that a way forward can be found".
No strike dates have been set and will be dependent on the outcome of talks over pay and conditions.
