Family of Archie Battersbee given right to appeal life support decision
The parents of a 12-year-old boy in a coma have been given the right to appeal against a decision which would have seen his life-support treatment end.
Last week a High Court judge ruled that Archie Battersbee was "brain-stem dead" and treatment at the Royal London Hospital should stop.
Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, the same judge who ruled in favour of the hospital, has given mother and father Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee permission to take the case to the Court of Appeal.
