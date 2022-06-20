E-scooter battery explodes causing Laindon bedroom fire
A flat has been left badly damaged after an electric scooter battery exploded in a bedroom.
Essex Fire Service was called to the ground floor flat in Wayletts, in Laindon near Basildon, at 00:40 BST.
A mattress and bedding caught fire and residents were evacuated from the three-storey building having been alerted by smoke alarms.
Mark Blakebrough, fire service watch manager, warned about the dangers of lithium batteries overheating.
He said the fire spread "very rapidly", but it was contained.
"An e-scooter battery exploded and set the mattress and bedding alight," he said.
"The incident shows the dangers of charging or keeping e-scooters inside, because lithium batteries can overheat and ignite."
The blaze was put out and the building made safe at 01:43, the service confirmed.
