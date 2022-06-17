Colchester vigil held for Dr Antonella Castelvedere

Photo of Dr Antonella Castelvedere with the caption "say her name", which has been attached to a tree in Abbey Fields, Colchester, 17/06/22Rebekah Walllace Brown
A photo of Dr Antonella Castelvedere has been tied to a tree close to the house where she was found injured

A vigil has been held for a university lecturer whose death earlier this month is being treated as murder.

Dr Antonella Castelvedere, who worked at the University of Suffolk, died shortly after she was found injured at a house in Colchester on 1 June.

Ertan Ersoy, 50, of Wickham Road, Colchester, has been charged with murder.

Rebekkah Wallace-Brown, who organised the vigil in Abbey Fields on Friday, said it had been "very emotional".

"It's to pay our respects to a woman who has lost her life. It's just heart-breaking," she said.

Ms Wallace-Brown said she had wanted the community to come together and lay a flower for Dr Castelvedere, who was 52 and an academic in English and critical writing.

Speakers at the vigil included a former colleague from the University of Essex and fellow vigil organiser Vinice Cowell, a branch leader of the Women's Equality Party.

In a tweet, she thanked those who attended, and said an online book of remembrance would be set up.

Mr Ersoy was remanded in custody at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this month.

